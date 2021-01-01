In last trading session, Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) saw 148,079 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.7 trading at $0.09 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $669.14 Million. That closing price of CEPU’s stock is at a discount of -81.48% from its 52-week high price of $4.9 and is indicating a premium of 31.11% from its 52-week low price of $1.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 188.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 144.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 268.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.16 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.72. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +445.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 91.11% for stock’s current value.

Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Central Puerto S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +7.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -2.02% while that of industry is -0.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -14.5% in the current quarter and calculating 450% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $187.88 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140.34 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $235.94 Million and $130.38 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -20.4% while estimating it to be 7.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41 institutions for Central Puerto S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CEPU for having 1.78 Million shares of worth $3.98 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EMS Capital LP, which was holding about 1.61 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.6 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 809178 shares of worth $2.18 Million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 327.75 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $734.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.04% of company’s stock.

