Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HECCU) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days HECCU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $11.99- price level, adding 4.92% to its value on the day. Hudson Executive Investment Corp.’s shares saw a change of 11.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.79% in past 5-day. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HECCU) showed a performance of 11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.91 Million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (HECCU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HECCU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.98% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at HECCU for having 1.77 Million shares of worth $18.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HGC Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 1.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.91 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 200000 shares of worth $2.03 Million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55.86 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $583.71 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored