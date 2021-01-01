In last trading session, Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) saw 237,805 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.35 trading at -$0.35 or -5.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.89 Million. That closing price of GMBL’s stock is at a discount of -53.54% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 62.2% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 366.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 316.46 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.18 in the current quarter.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.22%, in the last five days GMBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $7.48-1 price level, adding 15.06% to its value on the day. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 51.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.44% in past 5-day. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) showed a performance of 46.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 354.93 Million shares which calculate 1.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.98% for stock’s current value.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.4 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC is the top institutional holder at GMBL for having 51.72 Thousand shares of worth $200.17 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 25.55 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $98.89 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 25552 shares of worth $98.89 Thousand or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.57 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $71.76 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.27% of company’s stock.

