In last trading session, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw 350,491 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.41 trading at $0.01 or 0.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.08 Billion. That closing price of APSG’s stock is at a discount of -4.9% from its 52-week high price of $10.92 and is indicating a premium of 7.3% from its 52-week low price of $9.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 857.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 524.71 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $57.84 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $64.75 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $48.08 Million and $58.16 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.3% while estimating it to be 11.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.42% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.07%

