In last trading session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw 656,645 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.38. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at -$0.05 or -3.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $49.33 Million. That closing price of AMPY’s stock is at a discount of -478.63% from its 52-week high price of $7.58 and is indicating a premium of 62.6% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.68%, in the last five days AMPY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $1.58 price level, adding 17.09% to its value on the day. Amplify Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -80.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.27% in past 5-day. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) showed a performance of 29.7% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.1 Million shares which calculate 2.1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.88. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +119.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 67.94% for stock’s current value.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amplify Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +5.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -197.06% while that of industry is -32.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 95.4% in the current quarter and calculating 97.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -25.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.7 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.59 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $77.93 Million and $64.15 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.4% while estimating it to be -10.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -162.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 37.31%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88 institutions for Amplify Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LLP is the top institutional holder at AMPY for having 9.59 Million shares of worth $8.17 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 25.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lasry, Marc, which was holding about 2.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.18 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 572676 shares of worth $488.32 Thousand or 1.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 294.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $251.17 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.78% of company’s stock.

