In last trading session, Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) saw 561,067 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $86.98 trading at $0.12 or 0.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.05 Billion. That closing price of INCY’s stock is at a discount of -26.89% from its 52-week high price of $110.37 and is indicating a premium of 28.17% from its 52-week low price of $62.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 705.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Incyte Corporation (INCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.14%, in the last five days INCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $89.35- price level, adding 2.65% to its value on the day. Incyte Corporation’s shares saw a change of -0.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.08% in past 5-day. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) showed a performance of 2.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.76 Million shares which calculate 4.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $102.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $85 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $133. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +52.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.28% for stock’s current value.

Incyte Corporation (INCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Incyte Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -18.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -120.14% while that of industry is 14.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.4% in the current quarter and calculating 123.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $662.83 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $642.99 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $579.39 Million and $568.51 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.4% while estimating it to be 13.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 55.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 304.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.85%

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 804 institutions for Incyte Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at INCY for having 32Million shares of worth $2.87 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 30.91 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.77 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10484320 shares of worth $908.36 Million or 4.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.22 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $468.74 Million in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.

