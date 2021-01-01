In last trading session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw 318,586 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.53 trading at $0.19 or 8.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $58.98 Million. That closing price of AEHR’s stock is at a discount of -9.88% from its 52-week high price of $2.78 and is indicating a premium of 56.52% from its 52-week low price of $1.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 161.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 312.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.12%, in the last five days AEHR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $2.60-2 price level, adding 2.69% to its value on the day. Aehr Test Systems’s shares saw a change of 26.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.02% in past 5-day. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) showed a performance of 53.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 180.16 Million shares which calculate 0.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.58% for stock’s current value.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Aehr Test Systems is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +34.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -350% in the current quarter and calculating 150% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.32 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.8 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 47.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for Aehr Test Systems that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AEHR for having 1.9 Million shares of worth $2.64 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.29 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.8 Million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 869700 shares of worth $1.21 Million or 3.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 677.21 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $941.32 Thousand in the company or a holder of 2.91% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored