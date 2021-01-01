For Shopify Inc. (SHOP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 17 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.27 in the current quarter.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.67%, in the last five days SHOP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $1238 price level, adding 8.64% to its value on the day. Shopify Inc.’s shares saw a change of 184.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.51% in past 5-day. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) showed a performance of 3.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.04 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1137.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $550 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1450. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +28.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.41% for stock’s current value.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shopify Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +9.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1136.67% while that of industry is 19.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 195.3% in the current quarter and calculating 200% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 80.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

26 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $906.17 Million for the same. And 24 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $780.56 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $505.16 Million and $470Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.4% while estimating it to be 66.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -80.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.33% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1307 institutions for Shopify Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at SHOP for having 6.8 Million shares of worth $6.96 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 5.82 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.95 Billion.

On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2747705 shares of worth $2.81 Billion or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.8 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.67 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.

