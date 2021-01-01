In last trading session, Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) saw 240,491 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.3 trading at $0.58 or 1.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.67 Billion. That closing price of DCT’s stock is at a discount of -10.85% from its 52-week high price of $48 and is indicating a premium of 18.94% from its 52-week low price of $35.1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 438.2 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 448.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 6.24% for stock’s current value.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.6 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $58.73 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -66.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 51.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 136 institutions for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at DCT for having 11.45 Million shares of worth $520.13 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, which was holding about 5.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $238.12 Million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8694221 shares of worth $394.98 Million or 6.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.89 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $85.68 Million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.

