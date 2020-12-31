In recent trading session, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw 11,297,120 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.94 trading at $1.65 or 3.9% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $31.62 Billion. That current trading price of XPEV’s stock is at a discount of -69.53% from its 52-week high price of $74.49 and is indicating a premium of 61.06% from its 52-week low price of $17.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.22 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XPeng Inc. (XPEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -105.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.36%

