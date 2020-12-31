In last trading session, 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) saw 3,208,709 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.36 trading at $0.25 or 11.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $327.71 Million. That closing price of XXII’s stock is at a discount of -32.63% from its 52-week high price of $3.13 and is indicating a premium of 76.69% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.85%, in the last five days XXII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the stock touched $2.47-4 price level, adding 4.45% to its value on the day. 22nd Century Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 114.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.43% in past 5-day. 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) showed a performance of 48.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.89 Million shares which calculate 3.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +69.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 69.49% for stock’s current value.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -229.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.4% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91 institutions for 22nd Century Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at XXII for having 9.96 Million shares of worth $6.38 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.65 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.62 Million.

On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9962568 shares of worth $6.38 Million or 7.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.34 Million in the company or a holder of 2.63% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored