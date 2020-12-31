In last trading session, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) saw 8,399,871 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16 trading at -$0.24 or -1.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.66 Billion. That closing price of IPOC’s stock is at a discount of -7.5% from its 52-week high price of $17.2 and is indicating a premium of 38.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.48%, in the last five days IPOC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $17.20- price level, adding 6.98% to its value on the day. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III’s shares saw a change of 56.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.96% in past 5-day. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) showed a performance of 53.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 Million shares which calculate 0.29 days to cover the short interests.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (IPOC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102 institutions for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III that are currently holding shares of the company. Linden Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at IPOC for having 6.2 Million shares of worth $77.28 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Suvretta Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.68 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $45.83 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 654600 shares of worth $8.16 Million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 299.8 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3Million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.

