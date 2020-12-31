In recent trading session, SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) saw 1,694,070 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 6.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.11 trading at -$0.01 or -0.16% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $708.98 Million. That current trading price of SM’s stock is at a discount of -102.95% from its 52-week high price of $12.4 and is indicating a premium of 85.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SM Energy Company (SM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.16%, in the last five days SM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $6.21-1 price level, adding 1.45% to its value on the day. SM Energy Company’s shares saw a change of -45.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2% in past 5-day. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) showed a performance of 44.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.45 Million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.92 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -3.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.18% for stock’s current value.

SM Energy Company (SM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SM Energy Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +68.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -54.17% while that of industry is -32.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25% in the current quarter and calculating -560% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -27% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $329.42 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $321.95 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $449Million and $355.73 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -26.6% while estimating it to be -9.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -137.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SM Dividends

SM Energy Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 17 and February 22, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.33%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.02 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.88%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.73% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 231 institutions for SM Energy Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SM for having 16.2 Million shares of worth $25.75 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., which was holding about 6.53 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.37 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6765317 shares of worth $28.62 Million or 5.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.65 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.2 Million in the company or a holder of 2.31% of company’s stock.

