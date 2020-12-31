In last trading session, SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw 10,246,047 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at $0.69 or 66.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $173.03 Million. That closing price of SGOC’s stock is at a discount of -144.77% from its 52-week high price of $4.21 and is indicating a premium of 58.14% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 30.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 21.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 66.23%, in the last five days SGOC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $4.21 price level, adding 59.14% to its value on the day. SGOCO Group, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 81.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 68.63% in past 5-day. SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) showed a performance of 34.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 104.75 Million shares which calculate 4.78 days to cover the short interests.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (SGOC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 69.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for SGOCO Group, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at SGOC for having 13.4 Thousand shares of worth $11.52 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

