In recent trading session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) saw 1,111,813 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.5 trading at -$0.56 or -1.6% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $7.19 Billion. That current trading price of PAAS’s stock is at a discount of -16.26% from its 52-week high price of $40.11 and is indicating a premium of 69.25% from its 52-week low price of $10.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.47 in the current quarter.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.6%, in the last five days PAAS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $35.10- price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. Pan American Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 46.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.54% in past 5-day. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) showed a performance of 17.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.16 Million shares which calculate 1 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $42.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $48.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +40.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.14% for stock’s current value.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pan American Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +17.38% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.79% while that of industry is 8.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 42.4% in the current quarter and calculating 1600% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $477.39 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $488.1 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $404.38 Million and $358.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 18.1% while estimating it to be 36.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 718.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.53%

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp. is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.8%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.84%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.89% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 504 institutions for Pan American Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at PAAS for having 22.4 Million shares of worth $720.12 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $193.07 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12353848 shares of worth $364.81 Million or 5.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.58 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $282.79 Million in the company or a holder of 4.56% of company’s stock.

