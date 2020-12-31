In last trading session, Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) saw 1,073,019 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.76 trading at -$0.59 or -3.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $371.31 Million. That closing price of OAC’s stock is at a discount of -10.84% from its 52-week high price of $16.36 and is indicating a premium of 36.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 663.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.84%, in the last five days OAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the stock touched $16.36- price level, adding 9.78% to its value on the day. Oaktree Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 49.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.82% in past 5-day. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC) showed a performance of 40.3% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 136.04 Million shares which calculate 0.21 days to cover the short interests.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (OAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60 institutions for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at OAC for having 1.2 Million shares of worth $14.07 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 982.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.55 Million.

On the other hand, Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 177087 shares of worth $2.08 Million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 173.82 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.04 Million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.

