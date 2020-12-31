In last trading session, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw 1,783,763 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.75 trading at $0.04 or 5.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $150.99 Million. That closing price of LKCO’s stock is at a discount of -133.33% from its 52-week high price of $1.75 and is indicating a premium of 54.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.57 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.63%, in the last five days LKCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 27.18% to its value on the day. Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares saw a change of -53.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.95% in past 5-day. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) showed a performance of 28.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 141.61 Million shares which calculate 90.2 days to cover the short interests.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -17.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -162% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 36.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Luokung Technology Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sicart Associates LLC is the top institutional holder at LKCO for having 4.21 Million shares of worth $2.07 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 441.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $217.47 Thousand.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 194078 shares of worth $113.13 Thousand or 0.1% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 91.8 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $45.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.

