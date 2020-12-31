In last trading session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw 8,187,251 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.52 trading at $0.18 or 0.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.55 Billion. That closing price of RIDE’s stock is at a discount of -47.77% from its 52-week high price of $31.8 and is indicating a premium of 55.86% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.84%, in the last five days RIDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the stock touched $24.17- price level, adding 10.96% to its value on the day. Lordstown Motors Corp.’s shares saw a change of 116.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.87% in past 5-day. Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) showed a performance of -12.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.16 Million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.02% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +132.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.94% for stock’s current value.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

