In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 1,498,315 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.99 trading at $0.22 or 5.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $258.07 Million. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -235.84% from its 52-week high price of $13.4 and is indicating a premium of 89.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.67 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.84%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the stock touched $4.39-9 price level, adding 9.16% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of 113.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.42% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of -38.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 576.98 Million shares which calculate 46.12 days to cover the short interests.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.69% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. CSS LLC is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 140.66 Thousand shares of worth $80.18 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., which was holding about 100Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57Thousand.

On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24684 shares of worth $14.07 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.07 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored