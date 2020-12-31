In recent trading session, Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw 9,407,897 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.34 trading at $0.06 or 2.54% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.46 Billion. That current trading price of RIG’s stock is at a discount of -211.11% from its 52-week high price of $7.28 and is indicating a premium of 72.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.92 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 33.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transocean Ltd. (RIG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.54%, in the last five days RIG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $2.35-0 price level, adding 0.85% to its value on the day. Transocean Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -66.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.3% in past 5-day. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) showed a performance of 25.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 117.4 Million shares which calculate 3.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.38 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -41.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +19.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -95.73% for stock’s current value.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transocean Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +23.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -61.38% while that of industry is 12.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 55.8% in the current quarter and calculating 50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $695.96 Million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $651.57 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $792Million and $759Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -12.1% while estimating it to be -14.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.97% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 377 institutions for Transocean Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at RIG for having 49.07 Million shares of worth $39.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 44.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.95 Million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13659726 shares of worth $25.27 Million or 2.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.01 Million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.

