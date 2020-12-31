In last trading session, Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) saw 2,369,259 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.18 trading at $0.59 or 1.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.62 Billion. That closing price of SBE’s stock is at a discount of -20.16% from its 52-week high price of $49.48 and is indicating a premium of 77.22% from its 52-week low price of $9.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.2 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.45%, in the last five days SBE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $49.48- price level, adding 16.77% to its value on the day. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of 320.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.95% in past 5-day. Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE) showed a performance of 22.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.53 Million shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (SBE) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:SBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69 institutions for Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at SBE for having 2.14 Million shares of worth $33.4 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Governors Lane LP, which was holding about 961.49 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15Million.

On the other hand, Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 168489 shares of worth $2.23 Million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $317.49 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored