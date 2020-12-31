In last trading session, Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII) saw 2,315,660 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.62 trading at -$0.08 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $435.72 Million. That closing price of FIII’s stock is at a discount of -12.33% from its 52-week high price of $15.3 and is indicating a premium of 29% from its 52-week low price of $9.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Forum Merger III Corporation (FIII) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ:FIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.48% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Forum Merger III Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at FIII for having 1.22 Million shares of worth $12.13 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 1.1 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.93 Million.

