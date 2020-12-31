In recent trading session, Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) saw 6,820,593 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.78 trading at $0.06 or 1.61% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $24.41 Million. That current trading price of HUSN’s stock is at a discount of -24.87% from its 52-week high price of $4.72 and is indicating a premium of 91.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.61%, in the last five days HUSN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $4.72-1 price level, adding 14.83% to its value on the day. Hudson Capital Inc.’s shares saw a change of -28.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.86% in past 5-day. Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) showed a performance of 66.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 159.66 Million shares which calculate 57.43 days to cover the short interests.

Hudson Capital Inc. (HUSN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Hudson Capital Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at HUSN for having 208.94 Thousand shares of worth $425.19 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.26% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 28.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $58.8 Thousand.

