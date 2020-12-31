In recent trading session, Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) saw 794,676 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.22 trading at $0.04 or 0.57% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.24 Billion. That current trading price of FRO’s stock is at a discount of -114.31% from its 52-week high price of $13.33 and is indicating a premium of 15.11% from its 52-week low price of $5.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontline Ltd. (FRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.57%, in the last five days FRO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $6.43-4 price level, adding 4.04% to its value on the day. Frontline Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -52.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.99% in past 5-day. Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) showed a performance of -1.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.09 Million shares which calculate 4.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +189.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -35.69% for stock’s current value.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontline Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -16.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 156.1% while that of industry is -0.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 633.3% in the current quarter and calculating -63% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $184.43 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $161.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $94.16 Million and $224.17 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 95.9% while estimating it to be -28% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 192.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5%

FRO Dividends

Frontline Ltd. is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 32.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 217 institutions for Frontline Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FRO for having 5.86 Million shares of worth $38.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, which was holding about 3.64 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.84% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.66 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2611006 shares of worth $16.32 Million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.12 Million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.

