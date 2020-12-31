In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) saw 3,854,513 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at $0.01 or 1.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $481.52 Million. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -7.75% from its 52-week high price of $0.765 and is indicating a premium of 73.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.43%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $0.765 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp.’s shares saw a change of 71.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.58% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) showed a performance of 88.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.45 Million shares which calculate 4.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +73.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.45% for stock’s current value.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.84 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81 institutions for Denison Mines Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd is the top institutional holder at DNN for having 20.43 Million shares of worth $8.31 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Old West Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 15.8 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.43 Million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 12812170 shares of worth $4.54 Million or 1.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.58 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.62 Million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.

