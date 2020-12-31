In last trading session, CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw 1,526,730 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.05 trading at $0.29 or 10.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $40.55 Million. That closing price of CPSH’s stock is at a discount of -11.48% from its 52-week high price of $3.4 and is indicating a premium of 71.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 325.12 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 408.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.51%, in the last five days CPSH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $3.40-1 price level, adding 10.29% to its value on the day. CPS Technologies Corporation’s shares saw a change of 201.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.96% in past 5-day. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) showed a performance of 39.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 67.85 Million shares which calculate 0.17 days to cover the short interests.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.9%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13 institutions for CPS Technologies Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at CPSH for having 245.09 Thousand shares of worth $403.18 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 171.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $281.79 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 171300 shares of worth $281.79 Thousand or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 109.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $180.93 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.

