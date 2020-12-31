In last trading session, Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw 1,219,645 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.91 trading at $0.54 or 4.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.05 Billion. That closing price of CGEN’s stock is at a discount of -54.14% from its 52-week high price of $19.9 and is indicating a premium of 56.47% from its 52-week low price of $5.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Compugen Ltd. (CGEN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.1 in the current quarter.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.37%, in the last five days CGEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the stock touched $14.94- price level, adding 13.59% to its value on the day. Compugen Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 116.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.02% in past 5-day. Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) showed a performance of 0.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.69 Million shares which calculate 4.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +116.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 39.43% for stock’s current value.

Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -13.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 149 institutions for Compugen Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CGEN for having 17.67 Million shares of worth $287.17 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 21.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc., which was holding about 7.01 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.86 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10975110 shares of worth $141.47 Million or 13.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.08 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $78.41 Million in the company or a holder of 7.36% of company’s stock.

