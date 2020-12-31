In last trading session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 55,300,355 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.88 trading at -$0.88 or -7.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $692.33 Million. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -34.74% from its 52-week high price of $14.66 and is indicating a premium of 96.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 42.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 22.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.03 in the current quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -17.28% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.28% for stock’s current value.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35 institutions for Marathon Patent Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at MARA for having 771.52 Thousand shares of worth $1.51 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, which was holding about 434.49 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $851.6 Thousand.

On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 772342 shares of worth $4.85 Million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 190.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $373.2 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored