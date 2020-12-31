In recent trading session, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw 1,072,897 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.47 trading at -$0.03 or -0.4% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.33 Billion. That current trading price of BCRX’s stock is at a discount of -20.35% from its 52-week high price of $8.99 and is indicating a premium of 78.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.76 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.4%, in the last five days BCRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $7.65-1 price level, adding 1.93% to its value on the day. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 117.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.69% in past 5-day. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) showed a performance of 46.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 37.04 Million shares which calculate 5.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +114.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.29% for stock’s current value.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +52.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.13% while that of industry is 16.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1050% in the current quarter and calculating -25% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -34.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19.57 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $39.73 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -50.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.9%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 210 institutions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at BCRX for having 16.18 Million shares of worth $55.59 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 15.94 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $54.77 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14551948 shares of worth $74.36 Million or 8.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.83 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.58 Million in the company or a holder of 2.73% of company’s stock.

