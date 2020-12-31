In recent trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 2,988,740 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.74 trading at $0.07 or 0.97% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.75 Billion. That current trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -43.77% from its 52-week high price of $9.69 and is indicating a premium of 59.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackBerry Limited (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $7.24-7 price level, adding 7.42% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 4.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.46% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of 14.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34.57 Million shares which calculate 2.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +196.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.23% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +39.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.77% while that of industry is 7.6. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -66.7% in the current quarter and calculating -50% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -14.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $246.14 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $234.96 Million in the next quarter that will end in May 01, 2021. Company posted $291Million and $214.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -15.4% while estimating it to be 9.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -281.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.33% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 388 institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Primecap Management Company is the top institutional holder at BB for having 61.76 Million shares of worth $283.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can, which was holding about 46.72 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $214.47 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 21111918 shares of worth $96.9 Million or 3.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.37 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $56.8 Million in the company or a holder of 2.2% of company’s stock.

