In last trading session, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw 1,095,145 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.41 trading at $0.22 or 4.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $837.35 Million. That closing price of ADAP’s stock is at a discount of -147.69% from its 52-week high price of $13.4 and is indicating a premium of 78.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.23 in the current quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.24%, in the last five days ADAP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $5.75-5 price level, adding 5.91% to its value on the day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of 350.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.69% in past 5-day. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) showed a performance of 7.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.82 Million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 109.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +214.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.91% for stock’s current value.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.98 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $700Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $728Million and $761Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 172% while estimating it to be -8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -46.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -33.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management is the top institutional holder at ADAP for having 38.97 Million shares of worth $311.01 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 17.08 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.32 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9323900 shares of worth $74.4 Million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $12.12 Million in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored