In recent trading session, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) saw 2,467,562 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $182.59 trading at $1.42 or 0.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $329.76 Billion. That current trading price of DIS’s stock is at a discount of -0.44% from its 52-week high price of $183.4 and is indicating a premium of 56.7% from its 52-week low price of $79.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Walt Disney Company (DIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.78%, in the last five days DIS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $183.4 price level, adding 0.58% to its value on the day. The Walt Disney Company’s shares saw a change of 26.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.06% in past 5-day. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) showed a performance of 23.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.84 Million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $179.54 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $115 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $210. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +15.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -37.02% for stock’s current value.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Walt Disney Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +60.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.49% while that of industry is -25. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -129.4% in the current quarter and calculating -61.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.87 Billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.48 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $20.86 Billion and $18.01 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.9% while estimating it to be -8.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 41.57%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.68% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3507 institutions for The Walt Disney Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DIS for having 146.73 Million shares of worth $18.21 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 115Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.27 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50679563 shares of worth $6.29 Billion or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.6 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.

