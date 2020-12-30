WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,276,100 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.57 Million, closed the last trade at $7.63 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 19.03% during that session. The WKEY stock price is -142.33% off its 52-week high price of $18.49 and 48.89% above the 52-week low of $3.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 224.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 145.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Sporting 19.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the WKEY stock price touched $10.73- or saw a rise of 28.89%. Year-to-date, WISeKey International Holding AG shares have moved -35.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) have changed 25.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.29 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +17.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.96% from current levels.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

