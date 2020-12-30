Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,066,345 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.45 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.3 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.66% during that session. The BBD stock price is -75.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.32 and 49.43% above the 52-week low of $2.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Sporting 0.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the BBD stock price touched $5.38-1 or saw a rise of 1.49%. Year-to-date, Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have moved -34.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) have changed 16.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.55 while the price target rests at a high of $7.43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.15% from current levels.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Bradesco S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +41.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.7%, compared to -18.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38.9% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -35.9%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.84 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.56 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $6.84 Billion and $5.79 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -29.3% for the current quarter and -4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.51% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.6%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 2.3%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.35%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.54% with a share float percentage of 17.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bradesco S.A. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 83.84 Million shares worth more than $287.58 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Standard Life Aberdeen PLC held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 48.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.65 Million and represent 1.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio and Aberdeen Emerging Markets Fd. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 16456965 shares of worth $57.6 Million while later fund manager owns 15.52 Million shares of worth $54.34 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.35% of company’s outstanding stock.

