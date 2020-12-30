Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,289,699 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -13.59% off its 52-week high price of $32.51 and 28.13% above the 52-week low of $20.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.12% from current levels.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.64% with a share float percentage of 47.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana, Inc. having a total of 73 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Generation Investment Management LLP with over 9.75 Million shares worth more than $280.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Generation Investment Management LLP held 12.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 5.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.8 Million and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Trust and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.3% shares in the company for having 236988 shares of worth $6.83 Million while later fund manager owns 83.33 Thousand shares of worth $2.4 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored