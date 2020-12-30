Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 902,888 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.1 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.53 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.34% during that session. The PSEC stock price is -20.25% off its 52-week high price of $6.65 and 33.45% above the 52-week low of $3.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Despite being -1.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the PSEC stock price touched $5.67-2 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Prospect Capital Corporation shares have moved -14.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) have changed 3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -9.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -9.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.58% from current levels.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prospect Capital Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +9.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.33%, compared to -4.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and -21.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -12.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5%.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 12.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.53%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.01% with a share float percentage of 14.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prospect Capital Corporation having a total of 216 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lsv Asset Management with over 7.63 Million shares worth more than $38.39 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lsv Asset Management held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, with the holding of over 2.59 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.02 Million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-BDC Income ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco KBW High Div Yld Financial ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 2179612 shares of worth $11.64 Million while later fund manager owns 1.91 Million shares of worth $10.2 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

