IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 13,406,751 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.98 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.38 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 16.47% during that session. The IMAC stock price is -258.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.95 and 69.57% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 475.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) trade information

Sporting 16.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the IMAC stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 18.39%. Year-to-date, IMAC Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -5.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) have changed 26.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 165.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 86.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 171.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.75 while the price target rests at a high of $4.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +244.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99.28% from current levels.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (IMAC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IMAC Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.14% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.2% and 27.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.74 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.74 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.24 Million and $3.32 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.9% for the current quarter and 12.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.6%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.33% with a share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMAC Holdings, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 55.1 Thousand shares worth more than $42.86 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 26.57 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.66 Thousand and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 22771 shares of worth $17.71 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.2 Thousand shares of worth $936 as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

