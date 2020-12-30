Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,590,927 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.4 Billion, closed the last trade at $73.31 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The PLAN stock price is -4.17% off its 52-week high price of $76.37 and 64.48% above the 52-week low of $26.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the PLAN stock price touched $76.37- or saw a rise of 4.01%. Year-to-date, Anaplan, Inc. shares have moved 39.9%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have changed 6.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $55 while the price target rests at a high of $95. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +29.59% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -24.98% from current levels.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.18 Million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $126.32 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $98.24 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.3% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.8%.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.36% with a share float percentage of 108.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan, Inc. having a total of 381 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Coatue Management, LLC with over 12.16 Million shares worth more than $760.85 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Coatue Management, LLC held 8.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $723.84 Million and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.46% shares in the company for having 3486548 shares of worth $218.19 Million while later fund manager owns 2.89 Million shares of worth $180.7 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

