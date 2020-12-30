The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) has a beta value of 1.2 and has seen 1,222,802 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.5 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.48 per share which meant it lost -$6.47 on the day or -13.22% during that session. The JOE stock price is -17.66% off its 52-week high price of $49.98 and 63.94% above the 52-week low of $15.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 512.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The St. Joe Company (JOE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) trade information

Despite being -13.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the JOE stock price touched $49.98- or saw a rise of 15.01%. Year-to-date, The St. Joe Company shares have moved 114.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.3%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) have changed 28.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could jump -55.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55.27% from current levels.

The St. Joe Company (JOE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.3%.

JOE Dividends

The St. Joe Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.57%.

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.91% with a share float percentage of 100.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The St. Joe Company having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fairholme Capital Management with over 26.44 Million shares worth more than $545.55 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fairholme Capital Management held 44.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 7.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $149.56 Million and represent 12.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fairholme Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 37.72% shares in the company for having 22208024 shares of worth $515.45 Million while later fund manager owns 2.42 Million shares of worth $49.96 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored