SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1,153,102 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $356.73 Million, closed the last trade at $4.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.71% during that session. The SXC stock price is -54.06% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 45.94% above the 52-week low of $2.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 881.24 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 713.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) trade information

Despite being -2.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the SXC stock price touched $4.60-6 or saw a rise of 6.3%. Year-to-date, SunCoke Energy, Inc. shares have moved -30.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) have changed -10.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.41% from current levels.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunCoke Energy, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -101.52%, compared to -59.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -450% and 120% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.1%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -595.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

SXC Dividends

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 27 and February 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 5.66%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.76% with a share float percentage of 85.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunCoke Energy, Inc. having a total of 228 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.63 Million shares worth more than $43.2 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 15.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.58 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.09 Million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.36% shares in the company for having 5260482 shares of worth $23.67 Million while later fund manager owns 2.66 Million shares of worth $9.11 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.22% of company’s outstanding stock.

