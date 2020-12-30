InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 1,083,240 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.58 Million, closed the last trade at $2.36 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 12.38% during that session. The IHT stock price is -72.88% off its 52-week high price of $4.08 and 71.61% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 56Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) trade information

Sporting 12.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the IHT stock price touched $2.83-1 or saw a rise of 16.61%. Year-to-date, InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares have moved 54.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) have changed 7.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +7.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +85.1%.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between July 24 and July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.09%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 0.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InnSuites Hospitality Trust having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 20.7 Thousand shares worth more than $22.15 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3.41 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

