Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1,204,795 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.35 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -1.8% during that session. The CUK stock price is -165.03% off its 52-week high price of $49.03 and 61.73% above the 52-week low of $7.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Despite being -1.8% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the CUK stock price touched $19.30- or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Carnival Corporation & Plc shares have moved -61.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) have changed -1.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +72.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -45.95% from current levels.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.4%.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between December 18 and December 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2 at a share yield of 10.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.49%.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.97% with a share float percentage of 12.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Carnival Corporation & Plc having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 5.42 Million shares worth more than $70.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Aristeia Capital, LLC held 59.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, with the holding of over 2.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.09 Million and represent 28.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dunham International Stock Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 128398 shares of worth $1.44 Million while later fund manager owns 26.52 Thousand shares of worth $298.1 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.29% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored