Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 3,202,902 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.51 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -7.07% during that session. The MYT stock price is -36.41% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 89.67% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 617.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) trade information

Despite being -7.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the MYT stock price touched $2.28 or saw a rise of 17.54%. Year-to-date, Urban Tea, Inc. shares have moved -70.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) have changed 8.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Urban Tea, Inc. (MYT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -22.7%.

Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.29% with a share float percentage of 11.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Urban Tea, Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 24.33 Thousand shares worth more than $40.64 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

