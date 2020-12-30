The consensus among analysts is that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.1. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 19 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.03.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -16.22% from current levels.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.27%, compared to 12.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.8% and -18.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2.9%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $34.97 Billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $36.36 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $34.34 Billion and $35.82 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.8% for the current quarter and 1.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.89% with a share float percentage of 71.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. having a total of 1575 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.71 Million shares worth more than $2.11 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.8% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 54.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.95 Billion and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 20682247 shares of worth $742.91 Million while later fund manager owns 14.75 Million shares of worth $529.99 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.

.

