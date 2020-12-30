Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,459,399 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.02 Million, closed the last trade at $4.57 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 19.32% during that session. The WAFU stock price is -236.76% off its 52-week high price of $15.39 and 73.74% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 155.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 345.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) trade information

Sporting 19.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the WAFU stock price touched $6.37-2 or saw a rise of 28.26%. Year-to-date, Wah Fu Education Group Limited shares have moved 204.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) have changed 4.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -82.2%.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 73.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.36% with a share float percentage of 1.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wah Fu Education Group Limited having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 15.63 Thousand shares worth more than $57.51 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.36% of shares outstanding.

