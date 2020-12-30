The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 1,326,647 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -1.75% during that session. The SMPL stock price is -3.36% off its 52-week high price of $30.75 and 52.67% above the 52-week low of $14.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) trade information

Despite being -1.75% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the SMPL stock price touched $30.75- or saw a rise of 3.25%. Year-to-date, The Simply Good Foods Company shares have moved 4.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have changed 33.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump -6.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.97% from current levels.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -36.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.82% with a share float percentage of 103.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Simply Good Foods Company having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 Million shares worth more than $169.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.13 Million and represent 7.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.95% shares in the company for having 6651000 shares of worth $146.65 Million while later fund manager owns 3.34 Million shares of worth $73.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

