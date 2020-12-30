Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 1,086,633 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.83 Million, closed the last trade at $2.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.91% during that session. The EARS stock price is -144.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.6 and 75.93% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) trade information

Despite being -3.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the EARS stock price touched $3.09-1 or saw a rise of 12.62%. Year-to-date, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares have moved 66.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) have changed 132.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 337.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 48.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump 429.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.3 while the price target rests at a high of $14.3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +429.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 429.63% from current levels.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +55.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +84.2%.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.42% with a share float percentage of 0.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Auris Medical Holding Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 23.85 Thousand shares worth more than $19.27 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 12.51 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.11 Thousand and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

