Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,301,265 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $35.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.25 on the day or -3.37% during that session. The DADA stock price is -70.95% off its 52-week high price of $61.27 and 59.26% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Despite being -3.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the DADA stock price touched $38.89- or saw a rise of 7.84%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Limited shares have moved 124.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed -35.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.28.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.1%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.21% with a share float percentage of 15.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 5.41 Million shares worth more than $143.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 32.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.09 Million and represent 14.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Online Retail ETF and ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 289769 shares of worth $16.79 Million while later fund manager owns 245.52 Thousand shares of worth $14.23 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored