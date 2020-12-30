Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1,116,257 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.58 Billion, closed the last trade at $340.49 per share which meant it lost -$2.62 on the day or -0.76% during that session. The COUP stock price is -8.41% off its 52-week high price of $369.12 and 70.92% above the 52-week low of $99.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 25 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) trade information

Despite being -0.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the COUP stock price touched $365.9 or saw a rise of 6.94%. Year-to-date, Coupa Software Incorporated shares have moved 132.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have changed 4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $340.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $121 while the price target rests at a high of $413. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +21.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -64.46% from current levels.

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Coupa Software Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.9% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.62%, compared to 6.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -152.4% and -100% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +34.4%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $145.66 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $148.73 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $111.45 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.7% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -51.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.9%.

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.02% with a share float percentage of 102.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupa Software Incorporated having a total of 628 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 7.66 Million shares worth more than $2.1 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 10.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.66 Billion and represent 8.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4% shares in the company for having 2883513 shares of worth $790.77 Million while later fund manager owns 1.88 Million shares of worth $515.15 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.

