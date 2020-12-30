Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 1,173,296 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.19 Million, closed the last trade at $8.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The AAOI stock price is -99.66% off its 52-week high price of $17.57 and 43.18% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 648.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 626.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Despite being -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the AAOI stock price touched $9.20-4 or saw a rise of 4.35%. Year-to-date, Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares have moved -25.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) have changed 8.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.09% from current levels.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.47%, compared to 2.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -27.8% and 43.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.9%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $52.18 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $48.66 Million and $40.47 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.2% for the current quarter and 26.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.22% with a share float percentage of 52.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.34 Million shares worth more than $37.57 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.46 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.46 Million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.8% shares in the company for having 1331699 shares of worth $11.07 Million while later fund manager owns 532.62 Thousand shares of worth $5.99 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

